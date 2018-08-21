  1. Home
Vietnam puts 12 people on trial for alleged subversion

By  Associated Press
2018/08/21 17:23
Members of the Provisional Central Government of Vietnam in exile in the United States stand trial in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 201

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A court in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City has begun the trial of 12 people, including two American citizens, on subversion charges as government authorities step up a crackdown on dissent.

The official Vietnam News Agency said the defendants are accused of attempting to overthrow the government by recruiting members for a U.S.-based exile group called the Provisional Central Government of Vietnam and by engaging in anti-state activities.

Vietnam's government has labeled the little-known group a terrorist organization.

The news agency said two Vietnam-born American citizens are accused of ordering other members of the group to distribute anti-state leaflets, take over state radio stations to broadcast anti-government messages, and participate in anti-government protests. It said most of the plans were thwarted.

The trial is scheduled to last three days.