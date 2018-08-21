TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to a new study by U.S. courier company FedEx, the future outlook for many of Taiwan's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is good, with one-third expected to grow in the next year.

The report shows that Taiwanese businesses have made great inroads in e-commerce, with total e-commerce revenue increasing by 50 percent over the last two years, and it is set to become even bigger.

FedEx commissioned U.S. market research company, Harris Insights & Analytics to study international trade of SMEs in the Asia Pacific. As part of the study, 504 Taiwanese SME executives were surveyed between March and April 2018.

According the survey, 70 percent of Taiwanese SMEs expect their exports to remain stable or increase in the coming year, with China, Japan and Hong Kong being the most popular export markets in the Asia Pacific.

Central and south Asia, as well as Europe are tied as the second most popular destinations for Taiwanese SME exports.

The report found that 61 percent Taiwan's SMEs export to regions beyond the Asia-Pacific, higher than the regional average of 54 percent.

The study revealed that development of the digital economy is driving SME exports, with e-commerce based revenue increasing from 38 percent to 58 percent during the past two years. E-commerce is also a good source of future growth, with 70 percent of Taiwanese companies saying they believe e-commerce can provide customer assistance, and help develop new customers across different markets.

The majority of Taiwanese companies are investing in innovative technologies, with 65 percent saying that innovative technology can improve overall efficiency. Big data, mobile payments and automation software are seen as the three most popular products to soon be adopted by Taiwanese firms.

Lastly, the study showed that exchange rate and custom procedures are the most common challenges for Taiwanese SMEs.