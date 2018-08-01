TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Retired experts from Japan’s Mitsubishi and Kawasaki Heavy Industries will visit Taiwan next month to present a report on Taiwan’s domestic submarine program, reports said Tuesday.

Given that other countries are no longer prepared to supply the island nation with submarines due to pressure from China, the government of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been pursuing the local manufacturing of submarines, with 2024 as the date for the first inauguration.

However, Taiwan could still cooperate with foreign suppliers for key elements of the project, such as engine technology, the Liberty Times reported.

Retired specialists from the two Japanese companies had been invited by CSBC Corporation, Taiwan (台船) to come over to the island in September, train the necessary personnel and present a study report in October, Upmedia reported.

The shipbuilding company was hoping to sign the contract for the submarines next year, with NT$50 billion (US$1.6 billion) to NT$60 billion mentioned as its total value, the Liberty Times reported.

In addition, the shipyard had also agreed to build more than a dozen ships for Taiwan’s Coast Guard.