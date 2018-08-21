  1. Home
Political leaders in El Salvador call move to cut ties with Taiwan ‘betrayal’

President of the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador pledges to issue official apology to Taiwan

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/21 16:10
Norman Quijano, President of Legislative Assembly of El Salvador (right) and Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (Photo from FB Norman Quijano)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Leading politicians in El Salvador have lambasted the government’s decision to switch diplomatic recognition to China as Taiwan severed ties with the Central American country on August 21, describing the move as “betrayal.”

Norman Quijano, President of the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, noted that switching allegiance to China would have an impact on the international society. The U.S. Ambassador in El Salvador had warned that the decision could affect the relationship between the U.S. and the Central American Country, he said.

Expressing his regret over the development, Quijano lashed out at the government, calling the decision a deviation from the path to democracy and betrayal of an ally, reports Liberty Times.

Quijano condemned President Salvador Sanchez Ceren for making the decision, which could have serious implications. He vowed to take action in the Legislative Assembly, seeking to issue a statement against the government’s deed and “apologize to the people of Taiwan.”

His comments were echoed by Ernesto Muyshondt, Mayor of San Salvador, who castigated the government for the shameful diplomatic policy, and said the ruling party could not represent the people of the Central American nation, writes Liberty Times.
