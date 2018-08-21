TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The founder of the Taiwanese-owned 85C coffee shop chain said in an interview Monday that sales in China dropped 10 percent in a week after being accused of favoring Taiwan Independence.

After President Tsai Ing-wen visited an 85C coffee shop during her stopover in the United States last week, Chinese netizens and media hurled bitter insults at the company, which in turn led to a simultaneous "forced" withdrawal of its products and services in China's leading app-based meal-delivery platforms. The move is believed to have made a severe impact on its sales.

Company founder Wu Cheng-hsueh (吳政學) told UDN that sales dropped 10 percent in a week, but the company is working to communicate with the three major meal-delivery platforms to resume services. However, experts observe that store traffic has not been seriously affected by the incident.

At the same time, a political scientist warned that popular nationalism in China fueled by the Beijing government would eventually backfire against the Communist regime itself. Chung Hua University's Assistant Professor Tseng Chien-yuan (曾建元) said recently that widespread nationalism would elevate political risk, as demonstrated years ago in the country's nationwide anti-Korean protests and attacks. The phenomenon would leave foreign businesses with a strong sense of insecurity in the face of political uncertainty, while undermining the spirit of free trade as it involves more political interference.

"Bullying companies and individuals into political correctness would turn into a heightened political risk, if they are not properly handled, and the chain reaction would lead to a dire (economic/political) outcome for Beijing," said Tseng.