  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan coffee chain 85C sales in China drop 10% amid political bullying 

"Bullying companies and individuals into political correctness would someday turn into a heightened political risk for Bejing," said a scholar. 

By Sophia Yang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/21 15:55

(By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The founder of the Taiwanese-owned 85C coffee shop chain said in an interview Monday that sales in China dropped 10 percent in a week after being accused of favoring Taiwan Independence. 

After President Tsai Ing-wen visited an 85C coffee shop during her stopover in the United States last week, Chinese netizens and media hurled bitter insults at the company, which in turn led to a simultaneous "forced" withdrawal of its products and services in China's leading app-based meal-delivery platforms. The move is believed to have made a severe impact on its sales. 

Company founder Wu Cheng-hsueh (吳政學) told UDN that sales dropped 10 percent in a week, but the company is working to communicate with the three major meal-delivery platforms to resume services. However, experts observe that store traffic has not been seriously affected by the incident. 

At the same time, a political scientist warned that popular nationalism in China fueled by the Beijing government would eventually backfire against the Communist regime itself. Chung Hua University's Assistant Professor Tseng Chien-yuan (曾建元) said recently that widespread nationalism would elevate political risk, as demonstrated years ago in the country's nationwide anti-Korean protests and attacks. The phenomenon would leave foreign businesses with a strong sense of insecurity in the face of political uncertainty, while undermining the spirit of free trade as it involves more political interference. 

"Bullying companies and individuals into political correctness would turn into a heightened political risk, if they are not properly handled, and the chain reaction would lead to a dire (economic/political) outcome for Beijing," said Tseng.  

 
85°C
China bullying
nationalism
political risk

RELATED ARTICLES

MAC poll finds majority in Taiwan disapprove of China’s political interference
MAC poll finds majority in Taiwan disapprove of China’s political interference
2018/08/18 10:46
German parliamentarians back Taiwan in youth games row
German parliamentarians back Taiwan in youth games row
2018/08/17 19:20
Former AIT Director William Stanton condemns China’s bullying of Taiwan
Former AIT Director William Stanton condemns China’s bullying of Taiwan
2018/08/17 16:20
Taiwan demands correction of ‘Taiwan, China’ name on Intercontinental site
Taiwan demands correction of ‘Taiwan, China’ name on Intercontinental site
2018/08/16 19:45
Taipei Sheraton cans Marriott over its groveling to China
Taipei Sheraton cans Marriott over its groveling to China
2018/08/16 13:09