TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 107 principals of Chinese language schools across Southeast Asia met in Taipei on August 20, for a conference to promote the teaching of traditional Chinese in the region.

Head teachers from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam attended the event in an effort by Taiwan's Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) to promote multiculturalism, and to create mutually beneficial outcomes.

The OCAC was established in 1926 and serves as a means for cultural, economic, education and information exchange between Taiwan and supposed ethnically Chinese communities abroad. The OCAC has supported Chinese language programs for 50 years.

The current conference, which runs from August 20-22, is an information-sharing event, where participants will learn about Taiwan's promotion of Chinese language education and will go on a range of visits, reported the Liberty Times.

The conference was attended by Taiwan Premier William Lai (賴清德) in a show of support by the government to Chinese language education. Lai said he hopes that the schools can act as bridge between Taiwan and the world, and help to create a good relationship of "reciprocity, win-win, and good fortune," reported CNA.

Lai said that the Taiwan government attaches great importance to the education of Chinese language abroad, and through the conference, he hopes for better understanding between Taiwan and international principals.

Taiwan recently drafted a bill titled the "New Economic Integration Bill" (新經濟移民法草案) which will make it easier for international students to continue living in Taiwan after completing their studies. Lai said he hopes that the proposed legislation can help students do great things.