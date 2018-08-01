  1. Home
As Philippines President Duterte flagging, daughter on the rise

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio building a coalition ahead of 2019 Senate elections

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/21 14:46
President Duterte (first left) at his 2016 inauguration with Sara Duterte (second from right).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - As Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte indicated he was tired, his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, was building new alliances with former prominent politicians to expand her influence, according to a Reuters report.

Last week, the president, 73, said he might be unable to complete his war on drugs and corruption by the time his only term ends in 2022. At a dinner, he even said he was so tired he was thinking of quitting, even though that would lead to his vice president, opposition leader Leni Robredo, taking over the presidency.

His daughter is “feared and respected, and known for being blunt, unpredictable and for openly trading barbs with the president,” Reuters reported.

Ahead of midterm congressional elections, she has been moving closer to the family of later strongman President Ferdinand Marcos, while also playing a role in the selection of former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo as speaker of the lower house last month.

Sara Duterte has cemented a nine-party alliance with the aim of gaining a majority in the 24-seat Senate next year, which could help her father bring about constitutional changes and pass a major infrastructure plan destined to create jobs, Reuters reported.

According to observers, Duterte could well be on the way to found a new political dynasty in the Philippines, as the Marcoses and the Aquinos have done before him.
