TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The first session of the international review of Taiwan's compliance with the United Nations Convention against Corruption (CAC) was held in Taipei on August 21, with Taiwan Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) featuring prominently on the first day of proceedings, reported CNA.

Taiwan will continue to pursue corruption to shore up investment confidence, pledged Chen.

Although Taiwan is not a member of the United Nations, Taiwan began a period of self-implementation and self-regulation under the doctrine of the CAC in September 2016.

As part of the regulation, the first report on corruption was released in March, and is currently up for international review. The international review is currently taking place in the form of a conference at the Civil Service Development Institute in Taipei.

At the conference, Chen said that Taiwan is willing to work with the international community to prevent and combat crime. He stressed that as part of the convention, Taiwan will confiscate the proceeds of crime, which is an important aspect of measures to combat transnational crime.

Taiwan was ranked the 29th least corrupt country in the world, according to Transparency International. Chen said this result reflects Taiwan's good governance and efforts to tackle corruption.

Chen suggested that corruption can have an influence on international investment confidence, and in this regard, Taiwan does not dare to slack off. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) pledged back in April to improve Taiwan's investment climate through an anti-corruption push.

The international evaluation of Taiwan's corruption performance is led by former Chair of Transparency International, José Ugaz, and includes experts from Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and others.