Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|001
|002
|000—3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|000
|140
|00x—5
|7
|1
Cashner, Wright Jr. (7), Givens (8) and Joseph; Estrada, Tepera (6), J.Garcia (7), Clippard (8), Giles (9) and Jansen. W_Estrada 7-9. L_Cashner 4-11. Sv_Giles (16). HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (2). Toronto, Morales 2 (16).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|00x—1
|8
|0
Lopez, Newberry (6), Hill (7), Maurer (8) and S.Perez; Wood, Yarbrough (2), Stanek (8), Alvarado (9) and Perez. W_Yarbrough 12-5. L_Lopez 0-3. Sv_Alvarado (5).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|012
|200—5
|7
|0
|Boston
|210
|000
|001—4
|13
|0
Kluber, O.Perez (7), Cimber (7), Hand (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes; Porcello, Thornburg (8), Pomeranz (9) and Leon, Swihart. W_Kluber 16-6. L_Porcello 15-6. Sv_C.Allen (25). HRs_Cleveland, Allen (2), Brantley (14), Cabrera (5).
___
|Chicago
|040
|100
|210—8
|13
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|200
|002—5
|7
|1
Giolito, Minaya (7), Vieira (9) and K.Smith; Gonsalves, Busenitz (2), Drake (5), May (7), A.Reed (8) and Garver. W_Giolito 9-9. L_Gonsalves 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Davidson (18). Minnesota, Cave (6), Kepler (17).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Oakland
|031
|003
|11x—9
|14
|0
Colon, Springs (6), Claudio (8) and Chirinos; Fiers, Buchter (8), Kelley (9) and Lucroy. W_Fiers 9-6. L_Colon 7-11. HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (16), Davis (37), Laureano 2 (2).
___
|Houston
|103
|000
|000—4
|5
|1
|Seattle
|200
|101
|03x—7
|14
|0
Cole, Sipp (6), Pressly (6), McHugh (7) and Maldonado; F.Hernandez, Warren (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Colome 4-5. L_McHugh 5-2. Sv_Diaz (48). HRs_Houston, Gonzalez (12). Seattle, Cano (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000—1
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
Wilson, S.Freeman (6), Brach (7), Biddle (7), Venters (8), Winkler (9) and Suzuki; Archer, Brault (5), Santana (7), Crick (8), Kela (9) and Cervelli. W_Wilson 1-0. L_Archer 4-6. Sv_Winkler (2).
___
|Cincinnati
|020
|000
|000—2
|3
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|012
|02x—5
|12
|0
Bailey, C.Reed (7), Hughes (7), Peralta (8) and Barnhart; C.Anderson, Hader (7), Jeffress (9) and Pina. W_C.Anderson 8-7. L_Bailey 1-11. Sv_Jeffress (5). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (28), Ervin (4). Milwaukee, Yelich (20), Shaw (25).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|100
|000
|1—2
|8
|2
|New York
|100
|000
|000
|000
|0—1
|8
|3
Holland, Dyson (6), Watson (7), Melancon (8), W.Smith (10), Moronta (11), Law (12) and Posey; Wheeler, Gsellman (8), Blevins (10), Sewald (11), Zamora (11), Bashlor (12) and Mesoraco. W_Law 1-0. L_Bashlor 0-2.