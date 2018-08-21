TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Thousands of youths were drawn to the Taiwan Education Fair taking place on August 19 in the Philippines to boost bilateral exchanges in tertiary education, reports said.

The two-day fair, held at SM Megamall in the city of Mandaluyong, saw the participation of 24 prominent universities from Taiwan. The next stop for the event is Batangas State University on Luzon Island on August 22, wrote CNA.

The fair was the first such event to be held in the Southeast Asian country by Taiwan Education Center in the Philippines, a unit under National Sun Yat-sen University sponsored by Ministry of Education.



Kuo Chih-wen (郭志文), an official of the exchange program of National Sun Yat-sen University, remarked that Taiwan and the Philippines are forging closer academic ties as part of Taiwan's effort to pursue internationalized higher education, reported CNA.

The number of international students studying in Taiwan's universities or colleges was 117,970 in 2017, 856 of whom were Filipinos. Approximately 10,000 Taiwanese students visit the Philippines to be enrolled in classes conducted in English every year, according to data from Ministry of Education.