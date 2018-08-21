  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/08/21 11:21
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 106 416 101 143 .344
JMartinez Bos 119 455 93 151 .332
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Segura Sea 114 471 78 148 .314
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
Merrifield KC 121 476 58 144 .303
Brantley Cle 112 447 73 135 .302
MSmith TB 113 359 48 108 .301
Andujar NYY 113 432 63 129 .299
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; KDavis, Oakland, 36; Gallo, Texas, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 106; KDavis, Oakland, 98; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Stanton, New York, 80; NCruz, Seattle, 78; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Abreu, Chicago, 78; Bregman, Houston, 77; Bogaerts, Boston, 77.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 16-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Price, Boston, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6.