|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|106
|416
|101
|143
|.344
|JMartinez Bos
|119
|455
|93
|151
|.332
|Altuve Hou
|104
|407
|64
|134
|.329
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Segura Sea
|114
|471
|78
|148
|.314
|Trout LAA
|109
|372
|82
|115
|.309
|Merrifield KC
|121
|476
|58
|144
|.303
|Brantley Cle
|112
|447
|73
|135
|.302
|MSmith TB
|113
|359
|48
|108
|.301
|Andujar NYY
|113
|432
|63
|129
|.299
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; KDavis, Oakland, 36; Gallo, Texas, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 106; KDavis, Oakland, 98; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Stanton, New York, 80; NCruz, Seattle, 78; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Bregman, Houston, 77; Bogaerts, Boston, 77; 3 tied at 76.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 16-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Price, Boston, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6.