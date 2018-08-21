TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Team Taiwan's Su Po-ya (蘇柏亞) upset the favored South Korean athlete to snatch gold in the women's Taekwondo bantamweight (53 kilograms) category yesterday (Aug. 20) at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In grudge match after having twice lost her South Korean opponent Ha Min-ah, who was ranked No. 1 in Asia and No. 10 in the world, Su used an aggressive strategy to steal gold from the top seed with a final score of 29-10. This marked Taiwan's third gold medal in the Asian Games thus far.

From the outset, Su took out a sizable lead mid way through the first round. In the second round, Su scored four points with short-range punches, poured on five mid-range kicks and erupted with a total of 16 points in the third round.

In the third round, Su patiently poured on the points and further padded her lead, finally resulting in her gold medal victory in the end.



(CNA image)



(CNA image)



(CNA image)



(CNA image)