By  Associated Press
2018/08/21 09:59
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 105 411 100 141 .343
JMartinez Bos 118 450 92 149 .331
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Segura Sea 114 471 78 148 .314
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
Merrifield KC 120 472 58 143 .303
JoRamirez Cle 121 446 86 134 .300
Brantley Cle 111 443 72 133 .300
Benintendi Bos 117 452 87 135 .299
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; KDavis, Oakland, 36; Gallo, Texas, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 106; KDavis, Oakland, 98; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Stanton, New York, 80; NCruz, Seattle, 78; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Bregman, Houston, 77; 3 tied at 76.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 16-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Price, Boston, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6; 2 tied at 12-8.