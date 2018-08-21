Taipei, Aug. 20 (CNA) Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) bashed China on Monday over its criticism of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her recent trip overseas, saying that such a reaction will not help improve cross-Taiwan Strait relations.



The criticism was a response to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang's (陸慷) statement earlier in the day that "the Taiwanese leader is finding excuses to visit foreign countries to engage in activities aimed at splitting China."



The council also lodged a strong protest with Beijing, reiterating that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign country and that it was only natural that Tsai's trip overseas was intended to strengthen relations with its allied nations.



Beijing's harsh criticism only reflects its lack of civility, and its improper words will certainly not help the development of cross-Strait relations, the council said.