NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the MTV Video Music Awards (all times local):

8 p.m.

Cardi B slayed on the pink carpet in a low-cut body-hugger of a dress by Nicolas Jebran as performers, presenters and nominees arrived for the MTV Video Music Awards.

The draped velvet-fuchsia number worn by the "Bodak Yellow" rapper had a high slit to go with its down-to-there neck. It had one long sleeve and draped detailing at the shoulder on the other side.

Cardi B will open Monday's show and is the night's top nominee just weeks after giving birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

She's up for video of the year with "Finesse," her collaboration with Bruno Mars.

___

11 a.m.

Cardi B will make her first public appearance as a mom at the MTV Video Music Awards, and it might be worth it: She could be the night's big winner.

The rapper is the top contender with 10 nominations. She will open Monday's show, which kicks off at 9 p.m. EDT from Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Cardi B and Bruno Mars are up for video of the year with "Finesse." Other nominees for the top prize include Drake, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande.

Most of the top nominees, including Drake, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Mars and Gambino, won't attend the VMAs.

Performers include Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes and Grande. Jennifer Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

MTV also plans on honoring Aretha Franklin, who died last week.