BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/08/21 05:42
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 2 2 0 0 8 1 6
Liverpool 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
Chelsea 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
Watford 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
Tottenham 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
Bournemouth 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
Everton 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Leicester 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
Man United 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Crystal Palace 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Brighton 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
Southampton 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Newcastle 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Wolverhampton 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
Burnley 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Cardiff 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
Arsenal 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
Fulham 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
West Ham 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
Huddersfield 2 0 0 2 1 9 0
Saturday, Aug. 18

Cardiff 0, Newcastle 0

Tottenham 3, Fulham 1

West Ham 1, Bournemouth 2

Everton 2, Southampton 1

Leicester 2, Wolverhampton 0

Chelsea 3, Arsenal 2

Sunday, Aug. 19

Burnley 1, Watford 3

Man City 6, Huddersfield 1

Brighton 3, Man United 2

Monday, Aug. 20

Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 2

Saturday, Aug. 25

Wolverhampton vs. Man City 1130 GMT

Arsenal vs. West Ham 1400 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Everton 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Southampton vs. Leicester 1400 GMT

Liverpool vs. Brighton 1630 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 26

Watford vs. Crystal Palace 1230 GMT

Fulham vs. Burnley 1500 GMT

Newcastle vs. Chelsea 1500 GMT

Monday, Aug. 27

Man United vs. Tottenham 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Middlesbrough 4 3 1 0 8 2 10
Leeds 3 3 0 0 9 2 9
West Brom 4 2 1 1 13 7 7
Brentford 3 2 1 0 8 2 7
Aston Villa 3 2 1 0 7 4 7
Bolton 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
Swansea 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
Nottingham Forest 4 1 3 0 5 4 6
Sheffield United 4 2 0 2 5 7 6
Millwall 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
Blackburn 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
Wigan 3 1 1 1 7 7 4
Preston 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
Derby 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
Rotherham 3 1 0 2 2 7 3
Ipswich 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
Birmingham 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
Stoke 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
Bristol City 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
Norwich 3 0 1 2 6 8 1
Sheffield Wednesday 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
Hull 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
Reading 3 0 0 3 1 4 0
QPR 3 0 0 3 2 10 0
Friday, Aug. 17

Birmingham 0, Swansea 0

Saturday, Aug. 18

Bristol City 0, Middlesbrough 2

Sheffield United 2, Norwich 1

Millwall 2, Derby 1

Hull 0, Blackburn 1

Wigan 2, Nottingham Forest 2

Reading 0, Bolton 1

West Brom 7, QPR 1

Ipswich 1, Aston Villa 1

Leeds 2, Rotherham 0

Preston 2, Stoke 2

Sunday, Aug. 19

Brentford 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Swansea vs. Leeds 1845 GMT

Rotherham vs. Hull 1845 GMT

Derby vs. Ipswich 1845 GMT

QPR vs. Bristol City 1845 GMT

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Blackburn vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Brentford 1845 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Millwall 1845 GMT

Norwich vs. Preston 1845 GMT

Bolton vs. Birmingham 1900 GMT

Stoke vs. Wigan 1900 GMT

Friday, Aug. 24

Middlesbrough vs. West Brom 1845 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 25

Bolton vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT

Swansea vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT

Stoke vs. Hull 1400 GMT

QPR vs. Wigan 1400 GMT

Norwich vs. Leeds 1400 GMT

Derby vs. Preston 1400 GMT

Blackburn vs. Brentford 1400 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Reading 1400 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham 1630 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 26

Rotherham vs. Millwall 1130 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Peterborough 3 3 0 0 9 3 9
Portsmouth 3 3 0 0 7 2 9
Barnsley 3 2 1 0 6 0 7
Sunderland 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
Walsall 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
Gillingham 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
Doncaster 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
AFC Wimbledon 3 1 2 0 1 0 5
Southend 3 1 1 1 5 4 4
Fleetwood Town 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
Charlton 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
Coventry 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Accrington Stanley 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
Rochdale 3 1 1 1 5 7 4
Scunthorpe 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
Bristol Rovers 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
Burton Albion 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
Bradford 3 1 0 2 1 4 3
Blackpool 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
Plymouth 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Shrewsbury 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
Luton Town 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
Wycombe 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
Oxford United 3 0 0 3 1 10 0
Saturday, Aug. 18

Southend 2, Bradford 0

Wycombe 1, Bristol Rovers 2

Barnsley 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Shrewsbury 0, Blackpool 0

Peterborough 3, Luton Town 1

Burton Albion 1, Doncaster 0

Walsall 2, Gillingham 1

Coventry 1, Plymouth 0

Portsmouth 4, Oxford United 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Charlton 1

Fleetwood Town 2, Rochdale 2

Sunday, Aug. 19

Sunderland 3, Scunthorpe 0

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Blackpool vs. Coventry 1845 GMT

Plymouth vs. Wycombe 1845 GMT

Charlton vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall 1845 GMT

Luton Town vs. Southend 1845 GMT

Rochdale vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT

Bradford vs. Burton Albion 1845 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth 1845 GMT

Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT

Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley 1845 GMT

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Gillingham vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 25

Plymouth vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Gillingham vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Exeter 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
Lincoln City 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
Stevenage 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
Milton Keynes Dons 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
Port Vale 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
Swindon 3 2 0 1 7 8 6
Mansfield Town 3 1 2 0 6 3 5
Forest Green 3 1 2 0 6 3 5
Colchester 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
Crewe 3 1 1 1 6 1 4
Yeovil 3 1 1 1 6 3 4
Oldham 3 1 1 1 5 4 4
Tranmere 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
Bury 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Grimsby Town 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
Carlisle 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
Cambridge United 3 1 1 1 5 7 4
Newport County 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
Crawley Town 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
Northampton 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
Notts County 3 0 1 2 2 7 1
Cheltenham 3 0 0 3 0 3 0
Macclesfield 3 0 0 3 3 8 0
Morecambe 3 0 0 3 0 9 0
Friday, Aug. 17

Notts County 0, Yeovil 4

Saturday, Aug. 18

Grimsby Town 1, Lincoln City 1

Stevenage 1, Morecambe 0

Exeter 1, Newport County 1

Oldham 3, Macclesfield 1

Port Vale 1, Crawley Town 0

Mansfield Town 1, Colchester 1

Bury 1, Forest Green 1

Cheltenham 0, Carlisle 1

Swindon 3, Tranmere 2

Crewe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Northampton 2, Cambridge United 2

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Tranmere vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Cheltenham 1845 GMT

Newport County vs. Notts County 1845 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Grimsby Town 1845 GMT

Forest Green vs. Stevenage 1845 GMT

Colchester vs. Crewe 1845 GMT

Carlisle vs. Port Vale 1845 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Bury 1845 GMT

Yeovil vs. Oldham 1845 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Swindon 1845 GMT

Morecambe vs. Northampton 1845 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Exeter 1845 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 25

Crawley Town vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Notts County 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Tranmere vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT