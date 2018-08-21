|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1
|6
|Liverpool
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Chelsea
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|6
|Watford
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|Tottenham
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|6
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|Everton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Leicester
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|Man United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Crystal Palace
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Southampton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Wolverhampton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|Burnley
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Cardiff
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|0
|Fulham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Huddersfield
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 18
Cardiff 0, Newcastle 0
Tottenham 3, Fulham 1
West Ham 1, Bournemouth 2
Everton 2, Southampton 1
Leicester 2, Wolverhampton 0
Chelsea 3, Arsenal 2
|Sunday, Aug. 19
Burnley 1, Watford 3
Man City 6, Huddersfield 1
Brighton 3, Man United 2
|Monday, Aug. 20
Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 2
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Wolverhampton vs. Man City 1130 GMT
Arsenal vs. West Ham 1400 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Everton 1400 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Southampton vs. Leicester 1400 GMT
Liverpool vs. Brighton 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 26
Watford vs. Crystal Palace 1230 GMT
Fulham vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
Newcastle vs. Chelsea 1500 GMT
|Monday, Aug. 27
Man United vs. Tottenham 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Middlesbrough
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|2
|10
|Leeds
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|2
|9
|West Brom
|4
|2
|1
|1
|13
|7
|7
|Brentford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|2
|7
|Aston Villa
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|4
|7
|Bolton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|7
|Swansea
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7
|Nottingham Forest
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|4
|6
|Sheffield United
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|6
|Millwall
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|5
|Blackburn
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Wigan
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|7
|4
|Preston
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Derby
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|3
|Rotherham
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|3
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Birmingham
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Stoke
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Bristol City
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|2
|Norwich
|3
|0
|1
|2
|6
|8
|1
|Sheffield Wednesday
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|1
|Hull
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|1
|Reading
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|0
|QPR
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|0
|Friday, Aug. 17
Birmingham 0, Swansea 0
|Saturday, Aug. 18
Bristol City 0, Middlesbrough 2
Sheffield United 2, Norwich 1
Millwall 2, Derby 1
Hull 0, Blackburn 1
Wigan 2, Nottingham Forest 2
Reading 0, Bolton 1
West Brom 7, QPR 1
Ipswich 1, Aston Villa 1
Leeds 2, Rotherham 0
Preston 2, Stoke 2
|Sunday, Aug. 19
Brentford 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0
|Tuesday, Aug. 21
Swansea vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
Rotherham vs. Hull 1845 GMT
Derby vs. Ipswich 1845 GMT
QPR vs. Bristol City 1845 GMT
|Wednesday, Aug. 22
Blackburn vs. Reading 1845 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Brentford 1845 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Millwall 1845 GMT
Norwich vs. Preston 1845 GMT
Bolton vs. Birmingham 1900 GMT
Stoke vs. Wigan 1900 GMT
|Friday, Aug. 24
Middlesbrough vs. West Brom 1845 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Bolton vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. Hull 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Wigan 1400 GMT
Norwich vs. Leeds 1400 GMT
Derby vs. Preston 1400 GMT
Blackburn vs. Brentford 1400 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Reading 1400 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 26
Rotherham vs. Millwall 1130 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Peterborough
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|9
|Portsmouth
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|9
|Barnsley
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|0
|7
|Sunderland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|7
|Walsall
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|7
|Gillingham
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|6
|Doncaster
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|6
|AFC Wimbledon
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Southend
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|4
|Fleetwood Town
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|Charlton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Coventry
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Accrington Stanley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|Rochdale
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|4
|Scunthorpe
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|4
|Bristol Rovers
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|3
|Burton Albion
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Bradford
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Blackpool
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Plymouth
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Shrewsbury
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Luton Town
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|1
|Wycombe
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|1
|Oxford United
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 18
Southend 2, Bradford 0
Wycombe 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Barnsley 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Shrewsbury 0, Blackpool 0
Peterborough 3, Luton Town 1
Burton Albion 1, Doncaster 0
Walsall 2, Gillingham 1
Coventry 1, Plymouth 0
Portsmouth 4, Oxford United 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Charlton 1
Fleetwood Town 2, Rochdale 2
|Sunday, Aug. 19
Sunderland 3, Scunthorpe 0
|Tuesday, Aug. 21
Blackpool vs. Coventry 1845 GMT
Plymouth vs. Wycombe 1845 GMT
Charlton vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall 1845 GMT
Luton Town vs. Southend 1845 GMT
Rochdale vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT
Bradford vs. Burton Albion 1845 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth 1845 GMT
Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT
Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley 1845 GMT
|Wednesday, Aug. 22
Gillingham vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Plymouth vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Southend 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Exeter
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|7
|Lincoln City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|7
|Stevenage
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|7
|Milton Keynes Dons
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7
|Port Vale
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Swindon
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|8
|6
|Mansfield Town
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|3
|5
|Forest Green
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|3
|5
|Colchester
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Crewe
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|4
|Yeovil
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|4
|Oldham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|4
|Tranmere
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|4
|Bury
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Grimsby Town
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Carlisle
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Cambridge United
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|4
|Newport County
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|Crawley Town
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Northampton
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|2
|Notts County
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|1
|Cheltenham
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Macclesfield
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8
|0
|Morecambe
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|0
|Friday, Aug. 17
Notts County 0, Yeovil 4
|Saturday, Aug. 18
Grimsby Town 1, Lincoln City 1
Stevenage 1, Morecambe 0
Exeter 1, Newport County 1
Oldham 3, Macclesfield 1
Port Vale 1, Crawley Town 0
Mansfield Town 1, Colchester 1
Bury 1, Forest Green 1
Cheltenham 0, Carlisle 1
Swindon 3, Tranmere 2
Crewe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Northampton 2, Cambridge United 2
|Tuesday, Aug. 21
Tranmere vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT
Macclesfield vs. Cheltenham 1845 GMT
Newport County vs. Notts County 1845 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Grimsby Town 1845 GMT
Forest Green vs. Stevenage 1845 GMT
Colchester vs. Crewe 1845 GMT
Carlisle vs. Port Vale 1845 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Bury 1845 GMT
Yeovil vs. Oldham 1845 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Swindon 1845 GMT
Morecambe vs. Northampton 1845 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Exeter 1845 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Crawley Town vs. Bury 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Exeter 1400 GMT
Carlisle vs. Crewe 1400 GMT
Tranmere vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Oldham 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Northampton 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Macclesfield vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT