BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 11, Bury 10
Portsmouth 1, AFC Wimbledon 2
Yeovil 0, Aston Villa 1
Rotherham 3, Wigan 1
Cheltenham 8, Colchester 7
Swindon 0, Forest Green Rovers 1
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Charlton 0
Oldham 0, Derby 2
QPR 2, Peterborough 0
Carlisle 1, Blackburn 5
Millwall 3, Gillingham 1
Cambridge United 1, Newport County 4
Scunthorpe 1, Doncaster 2
Tranmere Rovers 1, Walsall 3
Preston 3, Morecambe 1
Exeter 5, Ipswich 3
Macclesfield Town 5, Bradford 3
Shrewsbury 1, Burton Albion 2
Norwich 3, Stevenage 1
Oxford United 2, Coventry 0
Blackpool 3, Barnsley 1
Southend 2, Brentford 4
Middlesbrough 7, Notts County 6
Port Vale 0, Lincoln City 4
Leeds 2, Bolton 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Crawley Town 1
Crewe 4, Fleetwood Town 5
Grimsby Town 0, Rochdale 2
Sheffield United 5, Hull 6
Bristol City 0, Plymouth 1
Wycombe 8, Northampton 7
Mansfield Town 6, Accrington Stanley 1
Reading 2, Birmingham 0
West Brom 1, Luton Town 0
|Thursday's Match
Sunderland 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
|Saturday's Matches
Cardiff 0, Newcastle 0
Tottenham 3, Fulham 1
West Ham 1, Bournemouth 2
Everton 2, Southampton 1
Leicester 2, Wolverhampton 0
Chelsea 3, Arsenal 2
|Sunday's Matches
Burnley 1, Watford 3
Man City 6, Huddersfield 1
Brighton 3, Man United 2
|Monday's Match
Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 2
|Friday's Match
Birmingham 0, Swansea 0
|Saturday's Matches
Bristol City 0, Middlesbrough 2
Sheffield United 2, Norwich 1
Millwall 2, Derby 1
Hull 0, Blackburn 1
Wigan 2, Nottingham Forest 2
Reading 0, Bolton 1
West Brom 7, QPR 1
Ipswich 1, Aston Villa 1
Leeds 2, Rotherham 0
Preston 2, Stoke 2
|Sunday's Match
Brentford 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Swansea vs. Leeds
Rotherham vs. Hull
Derby vs. Ipswich
QPR vs. Bristol City
|Saturday's Matches
Southend 2, Bradford 0
Wycombe 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Barnsley 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Shrewsbury 0, Blackpool 0
Peterborough 3, Luton Town 1
Burton Albion 1, Doncaster 0
Walsall 2, Gillingham 1
Coventry 1, Plymouth 0
Portsmouth 4, Oxford United 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Charlton 1
Fleetwood Town 2, Rochdale 2
|Sunday's Match
Sunderland 3, Scunthorpe 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Blackpool vs. Coventry
Plymouth vs. Wycombe
Charlton vs. Peterborough
AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall
Luton Town vs. Southend
Rochdale vs. Barnsley
Bradford vs. Burton Albion
Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth
Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury
Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley
|Friday's Match
Notts County 0, Yeovil 4
|Saturday's Matches
Grimsby Town 1, Lincoln City 1
Stevenage 1, Morecambe 0
Exeter 1, Newport County 1
Oldham 3, Macclesfield Town 1
Port Vale 1, Crawley Town 0
Mansfield Town 1, Colchester 1
Bury 1, Forest Green Rovers 1
Cheltenham 0, Carlisle 1
Swindon 3, Tranmere Rovers 2
Crewe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Northampton 2, Cambridge United 2
|Tuesday's Matches
Tranmere Rovers vs. Mansfield Town
Macclesfield Town vs. Cheltenham
Newport County vs. Notts County
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Grimsby Town
Forest Green Rovers vs. Stevenage
Colchester vs. Crewe
Carlisle vs. Port Vale
Lincoln City vs. Bury
Yeovil vs. Oldham
Crawley Town vs. Swindon
Morecambe vs. Northampton
Cambridge United vs. Exeter