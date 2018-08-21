NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen's lawyer says he has been having frequent chats with John Dean, the former White House counsel who turned on President Richard Nixon.

Lanny Davis tells The Associated Press he's been talking to Dean over the last few months "to hear his wisdom, the lessons that he learned and his reflections on what he saw Michael Cohen going through."

Cohen was a New York lawyer for Donald Trump and boasted he would "take a bullet" for him.

Davis' revelation Monday is seen as the latest sign Cohen could be seeking a deal to cooperate against Trump in the Russia probe. It comes as federal prosecutors appear close to charging Cohen with financial crimes.

Davis says he and Dean see parallels between Dean's experience with Watergate and Cohen's pivot from being loyal to Trump to looking out for himself.