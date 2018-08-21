BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Atletico Tucuman 2, Racing Club 2
|Friday's Match
Talleres 0, Rosario Central 1
|Saturday's Matches
Newell's 2, Independiente 2
Defensa y Justicia 1, Atletico Tucuman 1
Banfield 1, Gimnasia 0
Argentinos Jrs 0, Godoy Cruz 0
River Plate 0, Belgrano 0
|Sunday's Matches
San Martin 1, Patronato Parana 0
Colon 2, Tigre 2
Aldosivi 2, Huracan 1
San Lorenzo 2, Lanus 2
Racing Club 2, Velez Sarsfield 0
|Monday's Matches
Estudiantes 2, Boca Juniors 0
San Martin de Tucuman vs. Santa Fe