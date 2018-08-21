  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/08/21 05:14
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Tuesday's Match

Atletico Tucuman 2, Racing Club 2

Friday's Match

Talleres 0, Rosario Central 1

Saturday's Matches

Newell's 2, Independiente 2

Defensa y Justicia 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Banfield 1, Gimnasia 0

Argentinos Jrs 0, Godoy Cruz 0

River Plate 0, Belgrano 0

Sunday's Matches

San Martin 1, Patronato Parana 0

Colon 2, Tigre 2

Aldosivi 2, Huracan 1

San Lorenzo 2, Lanus 2

Racing Club 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

Monday's Matches

Estudiantes 2, Boca Juniors 0

San Martin de Tucuman vs. Santa Fe