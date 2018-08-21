DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams is running for Georgia governor as a progressive who knows how to negotiate with Republicans to get things done.

That's not what the official Republican message machine wants Georgia voters to see. The Republican Governors Association calls Abrams "the most radical" candidate ever to run for governor.

Abrams' opponent, Republican Brian Kemp, says their matchup is a fight for the soul of the state. He says Abrams is in league with socialists who "want to turn Georgia into California."

The election could turn on which version of Abrams voters believe.

Some other Republicans are finding ways to deviate from typical attacks on Abrams.

Some of her former colleagues in the state legislature say she's too liberal for them, but they call her a pragmatist.