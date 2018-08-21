SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) — Police say rescuers in New Hampshire on a boat, Jet Skis and a paddleboard pulled from the ocean six swimmers struggling in strong currents. Two of them didn't survive.

Cries for help came from Seabrook Beach on Sunday afternoon. Town Manager William Manzi III says a rip current suddenly caught the swimmers.

He says signs warned of no lifeguards were on duty, but not about the potential for a rip current. He says it was the first one he could remember since becoming town manager five years ago.

Police say a husband and wife, 49-year-old Michael Cote and 47-year-old Laura Cote, of Methuen, Massachusetts, were pulled unconscious from the water and died. The others weren't hurt.

Beachgoer Matt Tomasewski, of Boston, ran in with his paddleboard and helped two swimmers.