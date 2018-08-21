BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2195
|Up
|46
|Sep
|2119
|2241
|2095
|2198
|Up
|83
|Oct
|2195
|Up
|46
|Dec
|2143
|2225
|2136
|2195
|Up
|46
|Mar
|2150
|2234
|2150
|2202
|Up
|41
|May
|2172
|2248
|2165
|2215
|Up
|39
|Jul
|2190
|2259
|2180
|2227
|Up
|35
|Sep
|2240
|2268
|2226
|2239
|Up
|31
|Dec
|2251
|2279
|2238
|2246
|Up
|24
|Mar
|2257
|2257
|2249
|2257
|Up
|21
|May
|2262
|Up
|19
|Jul
|2271
|Up
|15