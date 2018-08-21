New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|100.95
|Down 3.75
|Sep
|101.20
|101.75
|96.95
|97.25
|Down 3.95
|Oct
|100.95
|Down 3.75
|Dec
|104.95
|105.40
|100.60
|100.95
|Down 3.75
|Mar
|108.25
|108.65
|104.00
|104.35
|Down 3.60
|May
|110.70
|111.05
|106.40
|106.75
|Down 3.55
|Jul
|113.25
|113.45
|108.90
|109.20
|Down 3.50
|Sep
|115.55
|115.85
|111.30
|111.60
|Down 3.50
|Dec
|118.95
|119.25
|115.00
|115.05
|Down 3.35
|Mar
|122.10
|122.50
|118.35
|118.35
|Down 3.30
|May
|123.95
|124.55
|120.35
|120.35
|Down 3.40
|Jul
|125.85
|126.45
|122.20
|122.20
|Down 3.50
|Sep
|127.70
|128.25
|124.00
|124.00
|Down 3.55
|Dec
|126.70
|Down 3.60
|Mar
|129.25
|Down 3.60
|May
|131.05
|Down 3.60
|Jul
|132.40
|Down 3.60