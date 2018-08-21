  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/21 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 100.95 Down 3.75
Sep 101.20 101.75 96.95 97.25 Down 3.95
Oct 100.95 Down 3.75
Dec 104.95 105.40 100.60 100.95 Down 3.75
Mar 108.25 108.65 104.00 104.35 Down 3.60
May 110.70 111.05 106.40 106.75 Down 3.55
Jul 113.25 113.45 108.90 109.20 Down 3.50
Sep 115.55 115.85 111.30 111.60 Down 3.50
Dec 118.95 119.25 115.00 115.05 Down 3.35
Mar 122.10 122.50 118.35 118.35 Down 3.30
May 123.95 124.55 120.35 120.35 Down 3.40
Jul 125.85 126.45 122.20 122.20 Down 3.50
Sep 127.70 128.25 124.00 124.00 Down 3.55
Dec 126.70 Down 3.60
Mar 129.25 Down 3.60
May 131.05 Down 3.60
Jul 132.40 Down 3.60