RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — At least 11 people have been killed during shootouts involving military personnel and police in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazilian military spokesman Carlos Cinelli says five suspects were killed and another 10 were arrested Monday when soldiers stormed the neighborhoods of Mare, Complexo do Alemao and Penha. Cinelli says authorities seized weapons and marijuana during the operations, and two soldiers were injured.

Police say six other people died Monday in confrontations with officers in Niteroi, across the bay from Rio de Janeiro. Police say a shootout erupted while they pursued a group of suspects.

Since February, the military has been in charge of security in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The host city for the 2016 Summer Olympics is struggling to curb a spike in violence.