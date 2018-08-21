MEXICO CITY (AP) — One of Mexico's powerful old-time union bosses has made an unrepentant, triumphal return to the public spotlight after being freed from nearly five years of prison and house arrest.

Elba Esther Gordillo was arrested in 2013 on corruption and money laundering charges that were dismissed this month. Her fall allowed Pena Nieto to push through a reform requiring teacher testing.

Members of the National Education Workers Union she once led turned out to cheer her euphorically Monday, with some weeping as she appeared at a Mexico City hotel to read a brief statement.

Gordillo said: "I recovered my freedom and the education reform has collapsed."

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged to rescind the reform, and has announced a public consultation to determine how to improve schools.