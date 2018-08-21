Long-time FIFA legal director Villiger leaves

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA's long-time legal director who was a key link to its American lawyers during federal investigations of corruption has left soccer's world body.

FIFA says Marco Villiger, now the deputy secretary general, left the organization on Monday after more than a decade.

Villiger says in a statement he is "seeking for new challenges" after a successful World Cup in Russia.

He was the highest-ranking FIFA official to stay in office amid turmoil after investigations by United States and Swiss federal prosecutors were revealed in May 2015.

Then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter announced his intention to resign within days, and has since been critical of the Swiss lawyer's role in the transition.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura says Villiger "has been a pillar of the organization. I congratulate him wholeheartedly on his great career within FIFA."