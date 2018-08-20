ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The man charged with killing five people at a Maryland newspaper office will get more time for his lawyer to consider filing a plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judge Laura Kiessling said Monday she found good cause to give Jarrod Ramos' lawyer until Oct. 24 to seek a plea of not criminally responsible. Ramos has pleaded not guilty in the June 28 attack at The Capital.

William Davis, Ramos' lawyer, requested more time last week to consider hundreds of pages of documents and have discussions with his client.

Kiessling scheduled a jury trial for Jan. 15. She estimated it could last 10 days.

Ramos sat quietly in the courtroom during a hearing with attorneys. Prosecutors are seeking life without possibility of parole.