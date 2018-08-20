  1. Home
  2. World

England wicketkeeper Bairstow breaks bone in finger

By  Associated Press
2018/08/20 22:32
England's Jonny Bairstow leaves the field with a medic after injuring his finger while collecting the ball during the third day of the third cricket t

England's Jonny Bairstow leaves the field with a medic after injuring his finger while collecting the ball during the third day of the third cricket t

Teammates gather around England's Jonny Bairstow who reacts in pain after injuring his finger while collecting the ball during the third day of the th

Teammates gather around England's Jonny Bairstow who reacts in pain after injuring his finger while collecting the ball during the third day of the th

England's Jonny Bairstow leaves the field after injuring his finger while collecting the ball during the third day of the third cricket test match bet

England's Jonny Bairstow leaves the field after injuring his finger while collecting the ball during the third day of the third cricket test match bet

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow has broken a bone in the middle finger of his left hand during the third day of the third test against India at Trent Bridge.

Bairstow sustained the injury while attempting to make a catch, with a swinging ball appearing to strike him on the end of his finger. England said an X-ray confirmed a "small fracture."

England didn't give an indication of whether Bairstow will be asked to bat in the team's second innings.

Jos Buttler took over wicketkeeping duties from Bairstow, who could be a doubt for the remaining two tests of a series that England leads 2-0.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports