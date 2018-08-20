TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The 2018 Taiwan Indigenous Tourism Festival will take place at Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area’s Xiangshan Visitor Center from September 7 to September 9, featuring tribal music, dances and indigenous food, according to a news release issued by the Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration (SMLNSAA) on August 17.

In addition to the performances and food from different tribes in Taiwan, the movie “Long Time No Sea,” which depicts the story of a Tao boy on Orchid Island and his working father in Taiwan, will be screened outdoor. On the night of September 8, there will be a 180-second fireworks display to kick off the annual Sun Moon Lake Cycling, Music & Fireworks Festival.

Indigenous culture has been one of the most unique human resources in Taiwan, and the country’s Tourism Bureau has been promoting small scale in-depth tribal tourism. The agency said tribal tourism will become an important theme tour to promote internationally in the future.

There will also be freebies for people who attend the festival, including 1,200 free sets of tribal food for tasting and over 2,800 special giveaway gifts, the SMLNSAA said, adding that Taiwan tourism goodwill ambassador OhBear will join people at the venue during the festival.

For more information about the festival, please visit the event’s Facebook page.