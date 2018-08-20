  1. Home
Global information security spending to exceed US$124 billion in 2019 off back of security demand

Personal privacy concerns becoming significant driver of information security spending

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/20 20:55
(Image courtesy of Pxhere)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Global spending on information security is expected to exceed US$124 billion (NT$3.817 trillion) in 2019, due to increasing demand for improved cyber security and privacy, according to U.S. research consultancy Gartner.

As part of their recent analysis, Gartner found via a survey that the three drivers of information security spending are security risks, business needs, and industry changes, with privacy concerns becoming an increasingly pertinent factor.  

The 2019 figure represents 8.7 percent growth from the year earlier, in an industry which has seen strong growth in recent years.  

Looking into the future, Gartner believes that privacy concerns will account for at least 10 percent of market demand for information security in 2019, with scope for that figure to increase over time.

Data security and privacy have become significant risks to large businesses, with high profile hacking of databases frequently occurring. Well-known examples include the 2014 data breach of U.S. web service giant Yahoo, who lost personal details of 3 billion users, and the July 2018 hack of Singapore's national health database which compromised the personal details of 1.5 million people.

"Security and risk management has to be a critical part of any digital business initiative," said Siddharth Deshpande, Garner's research director in a press release.

"Security leaders are striving to help their organizations securely use technology platforms to become more competitive and drive growth for the business."
