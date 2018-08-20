BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities are probing the death of a man who died after sustaining injuries during an anti-government protest that left 450 people seeking medical treatment.

Police said the unnamed 62-year-old man died early Monday in a hospital in southern Romania where he was being treated for internal bleeding.

Hospital director Valentina Roibu called for the probe to avoid suspicions surrounding the cause of his death. He was hospitalized last week, suffering bleeding and vomiting.

The Department for Emergency Situations later said the man had pre-existing conditions, including high blood pressure.

Police fired tear gas and water cannons during the Aug. 10 protest. About 300 people have filed police complaints, saying too much force was used.

Interior Minister Carmen Dan apologized Sunday to riot police and protesters injured during the riot.