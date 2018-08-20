TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – All three branches of Taiwan's armed forces will conduct a joint anti-landing exercise in Pingtung County (屏東縣), southern Taiwan on August 21.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said the exercise will take place near the Manfeng fishing grounds (東滿豐漁場), north of Kenting National Park, and will simulate an enemy amphibious beach assault.

The exercise will also include counter-attacks by Taiwan's navy and air force. The counter-attacks will feature games emulating seek and destroy missions of enemy vessels.

The joint drill comes about after Taiwan's Minister of National Defence, Yen Teh-fa (嚴德發) suggested military drills should simulate "actual warfare," reported the Liberty Times.

To this end and under Yen's eye, Taiwan's military has begun to re-focus its training regime around joint efforts between military branches. The MND had previously performed similar joint exercises in June and August 2018.