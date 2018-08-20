TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Taichung World Flora Exposition volunteer resource center said on Monday (August 20) that 187 students from five universities in central Taiwan have been selected as Taichung World Flora Exposition goodwill ambassadors.

The center said the 187 students were selected from a pool of more than 2,000 students from 14 universities in the area who had registered to become a goodwill ambassador.

Taichung City Government said floral expo goodwill ambassadors were selected from registered students who had attended courses related to reception etiquette. The largest group of the applicants consists of 128 students from Overseas Chinese University’s Department of Tourism and Recreation Management .

Other major groups of applicants include students from Asia University, Ling Tung University, and Hungkuang University.

The Taichung World Flora Exposition volunteer resource center said the 187 selected students are bound to fill the event with youth and enthusiasm.