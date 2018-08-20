BALTIMORE (AP) — Ben Carson's story of growing up in a single-parent household and climbing out of poverty to become a world-renowned surgeon was once ubiquitous in Baltimore, where Carson made his name. But his role in the Trump administration has left many who admired him feeling betrayed, unable to separate him from the politics of a president widely rejected by African-Americans in Baltimore.

Carson was born in Detroit but rose to fame in Baltimore, where he performed groundbreaking surgeries at Johns Hopkins.

Since taking the reins at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Carson has proposed sweeping rent increases for low-income tenants in subsidized housing, and suspended Obama-era regulations designed to identify and address racial segregation.

Carson says he hopes to help people living in subsidized housing "see beyond" their circumstances.