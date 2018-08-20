TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The outspoken and high-profile exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui (郭文貴) published a YouTube video recently commenting on Taiwan's politics. Guo expressed disagreement with Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

In his forty-five minute video, Guo also "advised" the Taiwanese government to revise its Constitution to criminalize pro-independence and pro-unification speeches, and allowing for a conditional declaration of independence if Taiwan is militarily threatened by foreign countries. Guo assumed that this will be communist China Achilles' heel.

In the beginning of the video, Guo praised the contributions of Taiwan's two former leaders -- Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), saying the country would not be as democratic as it is today without them.

Guo continued to say that Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je is a "tragedy of Taiwan" and did not see progress in the city under his leadership. He also blasted the Kuomintang (KMT) for doing nothing constructive but dragging the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) down with an aggressive smear campaign.

As for the independence issue, Guo provided his unique point of view, saying that he doesn't support the independence of Taiwan and Hong Kong, and neither does he support unification. Guo, however, expressed his stern opposition against Taiwanese and Hong Kong officials who seek political gains at the expense of people's interest.

"China should show respect to the people living in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau and overseas Chinese, as China won't be successful today without their help," said Guo. He urged Beijing to learn from their success instead of "using" and "kidnapping" them, reiterating respect and trust in their relationship.

"Without the security assurance from Beijing, as well as assurance of judicial independence, and economic independence, Taiwan has the right to declare independence," and he will give his full support. Guo criticized Communist China for not considering the needs of people, instead setting off a furious witch-hunt in the name of patriotic nationalism that is only pushing Taiwanese people away.

Guo also provided a "safety tip" to Taiwanese government by revising its Constitution to criminalize the pro-independence and pro-unification speeches, and to allow the government to declare independence when there is a military threat from foreign countries. Guo assumed that will prevent military invasion by China.

In the video, Guo also threatened former leader Ma Ying-jeou not to get closer to Chinese government, or he is going to release a short video of Ma. Guo didn't explain what the "short video" is about.