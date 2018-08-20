A man wielding a knife tried to enter a police station in Barcelona and was shot down by officers on Monday morning. According to the Spanish news agency EFE, police sources said he had shouted "allahu akbar" as he attempted to enter the station.

The incident occurred in Cornella de Llobregat, a neighborhood in the western part of Barcelona. The regional Mossos police force said on Twitter that the man had arrived at 6 a.m. local time (0400 UTC/GMT) "with the aim of attacking the officers."

The man died at the scene, after an officer standing by the entrance of the station shot him.

Read more: Cities struggle for security in light of terrorist attacks

According to police sources, quoted by EFE news agency, the attacker was a man of Algerian descent who lived in the Cornella de Llobregat community and who held an identification document typically given to foreign nationals living in Spain. State broadcaster RTVE said the attacker was 29 years old.

An investigation into the incident and the motives is underway, police said on Twitter

The incident comes on the heels of the first anniversary of a terrorist attack in Barcelona where 16 people died and 100 others were injured. The assault was carried out by young Islamic extremists, who drove a van down the city's busy central boulevard of Las Ramblas. It was Spain's worst terrorist attack since the Madrid bombing of 2004.

jcg/msh (EFE, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.´