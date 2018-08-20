TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 18-person delegation from the Education Bureau, Kaohsiung City Government began a seven day visit to South Korea on August 19, to help improve Taiwan's human rights and transitional justice curriculum, reported CNA.

The delegation will visit South Korea from August 19 to 25, to learn about South Korea's journey to democracy and how it is portrayed through education and textbooks, in a bid to improve Taiwan's education.

The delegation is comprised of Taiwanese officials and teachers, and is coordinated by the Taiwan Ministry of Education's Human Rights Education Advisory and Resources Center.

The theme of the tour is "pursuing transformational justice and understanding historical pain," according to CNA.

The delegation visited South Korea's Ministry of Education, human rights and democracy centers, and museums. They will also participate in symposiums with Korean officials and educators in Jeju island and Gwangju city.

Yu Yuan-chung (游源忠), Principal of National Yuanlin Senior High School (員林高中) said "today, I saw a special human rights memorial in South Korea, which gave us a lot of inspiration in transformational justice and human rights education," reported CNA.