TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China is likely developing technology to attack the weaknesses of social networks, and use them as tools to interfere in the democratic elections of other countries.

The Japanese Nikkei news organization reports that the recent election in Cambodia, held July 29, was likely a trial run in China’s election interference capabilities.

The report suggests that China is taking the lead from Russia in farming confidential data and developing a hidden social network presence. Together these could theoretically be manipulated to sway elections in foreign states.



China has reportedly set up a cyber warfare base on Hainan Island, which became linked to possible election tampering in Cambodia after a family member of the leader of the Country’s largest opposition party received a private email that exposed her computer’s private information to a virus embedded in the email.



Nikkei reports that the data signature on the email that was sent to Kem Monovithya points to a server located on Hainan island. The virus collected confidential information, potentially involving the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).



The CNRP is led by Kem Sokha, Monovithya’s father, who is currently in prison on charges of treason. Monovithya is living in exile in the United States.

The same server connected to the virus was also to be in frequent communication with networks in Cambodia, point to the Chinese cyber warfare division on Hainan as a likely suspect.



In light of the investigation into the virus and origin of the email, analysts are now speculating that Cambodia, a country with a government that overwhelmingly supports Chinese investment and Beijing’s interests in the region, was likely a safe testing ground for China to employ the new cyber tactics to influence regional politics.

CNA reports that the Taiwanese government is also cautious about potential methods China may employ to influence future elections in Taiwan.



Cyber security has been a major priority of the Tsai administration, especially in the wake of recent breaches of security on several government and political party webpages.



Since the Tsai administration took office in 2016, there have been thousands of attacks on government websites every month, reports CNA.



In addition to Taiwan, other potential targets of Chinese cyber-attacks and electronic interference via social media, may include the upcoming elections in Indonesia, and the Philippines.