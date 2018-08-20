TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In an effort by Beijing to bring Hong Kong and Macau more tightly under its grip, incoming college freshmen from the two special administrative regions (SAR) will this fall be required to undergo three weeks of military training at Tsinghua University, though Taiwanese appear to only take part on a "voluntary" basis, for now.

Unlike past years when Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan students were exempt from political classes and military training at universities across China, Tsinghua University will this fall begin requiring students from Hong Kong and Macau to also participate in the three-week military training course, reported Beijing Youth Daily, which is affiliated with the Communist Youth League.

According to the report, 60 incoming freshmen from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan will be required to participate in three weeks of military training titled "Youth Unlimited." Previously the training had been "voluntary" for non-Chinese students, however this year it is mandatory for freshmen from Hong Kong and Macau, while still not required for Taiwanese.

The training will consist of 10K runs, orienteering, survival training, target practice, fire drills, and self-treatment of wounds. At the end of the training, students will stage an "anti-terrorism exercise."

According to last year's curriculum, 139 officers and soldiers of the Army Chemical Defense Institute were responsible for the military skills training tasks, while the students also attended military theory courses taught by 10 professors from the National Defense University and faculty from the armed forces.

Carrie, a 17-year-old from Hong Kong, who was admitted to Tsinghua's law school, did not know the military training would be required until she viewed an information booklet sent by the university. "As a girl, I am afraid that I am not physically strong enough," she said to the South China Morning Post.

Another incoming freshman, 18-year-old Leung Kwok-sum, who also recently received notice of the training told the newspaper: "I am worried that I will become a burden to my classmates because I have never tried any military training and I may not be strong enough."

It is not yet known if this requirement that Hong Kong and Macau students participate in the military drills will be expanded to all universities across China.