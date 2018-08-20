  1. Home
US firms to Trump: Don't raise tariffs on more Chinese goods

By PAUL WISEMAN , AP Economics Writer,Associated Press
2018/08/20 15:01
In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, photo, a man stands near a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers

A worker casts a shadow on a board panel as he sets up an e-commerce electrical company's promotion booth which sells Huawei mobile devices, at a shop

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fishermen off the Alaskan coast. A Florida maker of boat trailers. A building materials distributor in Tennessee.

Those and hundreds of other American businesses are delivering the same plea to President Donald Trump as he considers imposing tariffs on nearly 40 percent of imported Chinese goods:

Don't do it.

The Trump administration will hold six days of hearings starting Monday in Washington on the next barrage in an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies: Trump's proposed tariffs of 10 percent to 25 percent on $200 billion in Chinese goods that could kick in as early as next month.

Once in effect, the tariffs would immediately inflate the prices that American companies would have to pay for Chinese components they need to build their products.