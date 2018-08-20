US Embassy in Turkey targeted by gunfire

Gunshots were reportedly fired at the United States embassy in Ankara on Monday morning, according to reports on Turkish media. The shots were fired from a moving vehicle around 5 a.m. (0200 UTC/GMT). At least one of the bullets hit a security booth.

Police teams were searching for the suspects who fled in a white car.

Tensions between the US and Turkey have emerged over a range of issues, including Ankara's detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, which has triggered a tit-for-tat trade dispute and pushed Turkey's lira currency to a record low.

US embassy spokesman, David Gainer, thanked police for their "rapid response" and said there were no reports of injuries. The embassy is closed this week to mark the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the festival of sacrifice.

Economic, political tensions

Andrew Brunson went on trial over alleged involvement with both the movement of Fethullah Gulen — a Muslim preacher who lives in self-imposed exile in the US who Ankara says masterminded a failed 2016 coup in Turkey — and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Turkey has repeatedly asked Washington to return Gulen, but US officials have said that Turkey has failed insufficient evidence to justify Gulen’s extradition, raising frustration in Ankara. Brunson, if convicted, could face two separate terms of 15 and 20 years in prison.

Read more: US pastor Andrew Brunson released from jail and put under house arrest

In the Syria conflict, the United States has backed fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG); a group Turkey considers a terrorist organization.

Ankara and Washington have imposed trade tariffs on each other and the US also slapped sanctions on two leading Turkish ministers, accusing them of serious human rights abuses.

kw/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)