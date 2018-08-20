TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--According to the statistics of Investment Commission of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, 80 cases of investment from China were approved with an amount of US$148,595,000 from January to July 2018, indicating a 5.83% decrease in the foreign direct investment (FDI) amount from China compared with the same period of 2017.

The agency’s statistics also show that aggregated from July 2009 to July 2018, 1,167 cases of inward investment from China were approved with a total investment amount added up to US$2,105,144,000.

The statistics show 2,029 foreign FDI projects with a total amount of US$6,005,463,000 were approved from January to July 2018, showing an increase of 9.5% in the number of cases, and an increase of 36.26% in FDI amount compared with the same period of 2017.

In terms of Taiwan’s outbound investment (except China), 335 projects were registered from January to July 2018 with a total amount of US$6,596,087,000, indicating a increase of 24.54 % in the number of cases, and an increase of 13.05% in the amount as compared with the same period of 2017, according to the commission’s statistics.



With regard to Taiwan’s outward investment to China, 389 applications were approved from January to July 2018, increasing 14.41% compared with the same period of 2017, Investment Commission said. The approved investment amount is US$5,221,317,000, 2.77% less than the same period in 2017, the agency added.