TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan and the U.S. state of Louisiana signed an agreement to mutually recognize each other's driver's licenses, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Governor of Louisiana John Bel Edwards announced on August 19.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the agreement is based on the principles of equality and reciprocity, meaning that under the new agreement, no tests will be required to transfer a driver's license.

Louisiana is the 27th U.S. state to sign a driver's license agreement with Taiwan, and these agreements have helped more than 11,000 Taiwanese people since 2013, according to MOFA.

MOFA expressed sincere gratitude to the State of Louisiana for their collaboration.

The new agreement was announced at during the "Taiwan Business Forum" in Houston, U.S. on August 19, where Tsai also gave a keynote address before heading back to Taiwan after an eight day official trip.

It is currently unclear when the new agreement will enter into force.