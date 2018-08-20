  1. Home
Rain expected all week throughout Taiwan

Monsoon depression will bring rain across Taiwan throughout the week

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/20 14:04

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As Taiwan continues to be affected by southwesterly winds and a monsoon depression, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) says that rain is likely across the country throughout the week.

Today, which will be a preview of the rest of the week, occasional showers and brief thunderstorms will be likely in southern Taiwan, eastern Taiwan and Keelung. In the afternoon, due to the effects of convection, thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon throughout the country. 

Even after the rains, conditions will be hot and muggy, ranging from 32 to 35 degrees Celsius. From Monday through Saturday, Taiwan will be under the affects of a monsoon depression. 

Though the southwest winds will weaken slightly from Aug. 21 - 25, central and southern Taiwan will continue to see scattered showers and brief thunderstorms, while other areas will be cloudy, with afternoon showers likely every day as the monsoon depression continues to affect the country. Highs throughout the week will range between 32 to 35 degrees. 
