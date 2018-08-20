WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's lawmakers are planning to take a pay freeze at a time that teachers, nurses and other public workers have been going on strike for more money.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday that politicians would turn down a planned 3 percent pay raise this year and would freeze their pay for 12 months while they worked out a fairer formula for future raises.

The plan still needs to be approved by lawmakers. Ardern said that politicians from the ruling coalition agreed on the measure and that it may get support from opposition political parties.

Ardern is currently paid 471,000 New Zealand dollars ($312,000) and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is paid 335,000 New Zealand dollars ($222,000). The other 118 lawmakers in Parliament are paid between NZ$164,000 and NZ$296,000.