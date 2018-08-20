SEMBALUN, Indonesia (AP) — Multiple strong earthquakes killed at least a dozen people on the Indonesian islands of Lombok and Sumbawa as the region was trying to recover from a temblor earlier this month that killed hundreds of people.

A shallow magnitude 6.9 quake that hit about 10 p.m. was one of several powerful earthquakes Sunday in the northeast of Lombok that also caused landslides. The nighttime quake was followed by strong aftershocks.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said Monday that at last 11 people on Lombok and neighboring Sumbawa island were killed by collapsing buildings or heart attacks. Two people died earlier Sunday on Lombok during a magnitude 6.3 quake.

He said more than 1,800 houses were damaged, at least half of them severely.