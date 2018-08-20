  1. Home
  2. World

Brennan gets offers for legal action on clearance revocation

By JILL COLVIN and LOLITA C. BALDOR , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/20 12:21
FILE- In this May 23, 2017, file photo former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the House Intelligence Committe

FILE- In this May 23, 2017, file photo former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the House Intelligence Committe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former CIA Director John Brennan says he is considering taking legal action to try to prevent President Donald Trump from stripping other current and former officials' security clearances.

Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," Brennan said Sunday he's been contacted by a number of lawyers about the possibility of an injunction in the wake of Trump's move to revoke his clearance and threaten nine others who have been critical of the president or are connected to the Russia probe.

Brennan, who served in President Barack Obama's administration, said that while he'll fight on behalf of his former CIA colleagues, it's also up to Congress to put aside politics and step in.