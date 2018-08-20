TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Rick Wu (吳睿軒), the 19-year-old son of TV star Jacky Wu (吳宗憲), is being investigated by police for threatening to blow up the Taipei City Hall, leading the elder Wu to blast his son as being "mentally retarded."

In recent days, Wu, who claims to be a singer, on his Instagram page posted an image of himself with his girlfriend which included the following bizarre text: "If my girlfriend's sickness does not improve, I'm going to make a bomb and bomb Taipei City Hall, all the people will pay for the crime."

The menacing post was uploaded to the popular online forum PTT, quickly creating a media storm and spurring the Taipei Police Department to launch an investigation.

Last night (Aug. 19), Wu apologized for making what he called a "joke," according to a report by CTS and Info. That evening, police took Wu in for questioning and he was not accompanied by a lawyer.



Rick ​Wu being questioned by reporters. (CNA image)

After undergoing an hour of questioning by police, Wu said that it was just a joke on his social media account, and a screenshot was taken by netizens who quickly spread it on the internet, but he does not know who started sharing it.

Police said that Wu's post could constitute as intimidation, which could be punishable with a prison sentence of up to ten years.

The Central News Agency quoted Taipei Criminal Investigation Division Chief Cheng Kuo-lung (鄭國隆) as saying that in response to the case, police initially believe that the internet message may constitute an act of criminal intimidation. During questioning with police, Wu was informed of this potential charge.

Police said that because Wu does not have a record of any prior convictions, he was released after questioning. However, police will continue to investigate he incident.

In response to the incident, Jacky Wu angrily criticized his so, saying, "My son's IQ is low, this was a bastard's mistake," reported Nownews.

Liberty Times quoted the elder Wu as saying, "I hope he is OK, a man is supposed to be strong, if he dared to do that, he would need shoulder the burden." He then added, "He made the biggest mistake, to let the whole world know Jacky Wu's son is mentally retarded..."

The case has reminded many of the 18-year-old son of Sun Peng (孫鵬) and Di Ying (狄鶯), An Tso "Edward" Sun (孫安佐), who threatened to "shoot up" a private school in Pennsylvania in March of this year, leading to a massive, costly legal battle which is still ongoing.