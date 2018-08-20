In this July 30, 2018 photo, revelers play in and around a huge burning papier mache bull full of exploding fireworks, in the Santiago Teyuhalco neigh
In this Aug. 1, 2018 photo, an owl stands in a ventilation opening at one of the many fireworks workshops in Tultepec, Mexico. Tultepec, about an hour
In this Aug. 1, 2018 photo, Lazaro Luna makes fireworks at his family workshop in Tultepec, Mexico. Lazaro Luna fills them with a powder made of coal,
In this Aug. 1, 2018 photo, a box full of gunpowder is set out to dry under the sun at the Luna family workshop in Tultepec, Mexico. According to the
In this Aug. 1, 2018 photo, Noe Luna shows a handful of fireworks he prepared called Lluvia de Luna, or "Moon Rain" in English, at his workshop in Tul
In this Aug. 1, 2018 photo, fireworks maker Noe Luna holds a "bomb" at his workshop in Tultepec, Mexico. Luna's licensed workshop has three separate a
In this July 30, 2018 photo, revelers move a huge papier-mache bull, stuffed full of fireworks, through the streets of the Santiago Teyahualco neighbo
In this July 30, 2018 photo, revelers move a huge papier-mache bull, stuffed full of fireworks, through the streets of the Santiago Teyuhalco neighbor
In this July 30, 2018 photo, revelers play in and around a huge burning papier-mache bull full of exploding fireworks, in Santiago Teyuhalco, Tultepec
In this July 30, 2018 photo, revelers play in and around a huge burning papier-mache bull full of exploding fireworks, in Santiago Teyuhalco, Mexico.
In this Aug. 1, 2018 photo, Luis Enrique Urban Gomez recovers in bed at his home after suffering third-degree through most of his body during an accid
FILE - In this July 6, 2018 file photo, a firefighter comforts another during a memorial for firefighters who died in the explosion of several firewor
FILE - In this July 5, 2018 file photo, a soldier guards the perimeter around the wreckage of several fireworks workshops in Tultepec, Mexico. More th
TULTEPEC, Mexico (AP) — Luis Enrique Urban Gomez was tidying up at his family's fireworks storage shed like any other day when an explosion ripped through the warehouse next door, killing its owner, leaving Urban with burns and wounding seven others.
Nearly two months later, lying on a bed in his parents' home with angry red scars on nearly his entire body, the 20-year-old was itching to be back in business making fireworks just as soon as his wounds are fully healed.
"In spite of it all, it is a pleasure," Urban said. "It is a job with tradition."
Urban's hometown of Tultepec is famous as the fireworks production capital of Mexico, a place where there's always a sulfurous smell, "no smoking" signs are ubiquitous and thousands of multi-generation families hand-craft the explosives.